Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Attends Dinner Talk by Myanmars Industry Minister

Bangkok--31 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (3rd left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), took a group picture with U Khin Maung Cho (middle), Minister of Industry in Myanmar; H.E. Mr. Jukr Boon-Long (3rd right), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and executives from the public and private sectors at the Dinner Talk on the topic "Open Gateway to Myanmar - Investment and State Enterprise Partnership," which was recently organized by the Federation of Thai Industries at S31 Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok. Ranked No. 3 among ASEAN countries in 2016 and No. 1 in 2017 according to International Monetary Fund's forecast, Myanmar is one of EXIM Thailand's target countries due to its potential trade and investment.

