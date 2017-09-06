Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar on Thai-Russian Trade and Investment Promotion

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar on Thai-Russian Trade and Investment PromotionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday September 6, 2017 12:26
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (far left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Mr. Wiwat Hemmondharop (2nd left), Deputy Secretary General of the Federation of Thai Industries and Vice Chairman of Thai-Russian Business Council, recently joined a discussion panel titled "Business Experiences and Access to Funding Sources in Russia's Far East" in the "120 Years of Thai-Russian Relations: the Gateway of Trade and Investment to Russian's Far East" seminar at the Emerald Hotel Bangkok. The event, hosted by Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, aimed to promote Thai entrepreneur's competitiveness in Russia, where EXIM Thailand has over 18 correspondent banks and a credit line worth 30 million euros with VTB Bank, Russia's 2nd largest bank, to provide financial support for the purchase of products and services from Thailand. The Bank also offers export credit insurance facility to Thai exporters with coverage of damages arising from foreign buyers' non-payment to enhance their confidence in overseas markets expansion.
Latest Press Release
At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Sasawat Virapriya, right, KLeasing Executive Chairman, and Mr. VunchaiJungsanguanpornsuk, Executive Director of Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Phra Nakorn Automobile Group (PNA Group), recently...
Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich received a commemorate trophy from Science and Technology Minister Dr. Atchaka Sibunruan to show her gratitude to the bank for providing 500 KidBright circuit boards as part of the "Bualuang for KidBright"...
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (far left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Mr. Wiwat Hemmondharop (2nd left), Deputy Secretary General of the Federation of Thai Industries and Vice Chairman of...
CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 5, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating to 'AA-' from 'A' on Sheridan, Colo.'s general obligation (GO) debt outstanding. At the same time, S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'AA-' long-term...
CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 5, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating on Caddo County Educational Facilities Authority, Okla.'s lease-revenue bonds, issued on behalf of Caddo County Independent School District No. 56...