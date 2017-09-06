Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Seminar on Thai-Russian Trade and Investment Promotion

Bangkok--6 Sep--EXIM BANK

Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (far left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Mr. Wiwat Hemmondharop (2nd left), Deputy Secretary General of the Federation of Thai Industries and Vice Chairman of Thai-Russian Business Council, recently joined a discussion panel titled "Business Experiences and Access to Funding Sources in Russia's Far East" in the "120 Years of Thai-Russian Relations: the Gateway of Trade and Investment to Russian's Far East" seminar at the Emerald Hotel Bangkok. The event, hosted by Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, aimed to promote Thai entrepreneur's competitiveness in Russia, where EXIM Thailand has over 18 correspondent banks and a credit line worth 30 million euros with VTB Bank, Russia's 2nd largest bank, to provide financial support for the purchase of products and services from Thailand. The Bank also offers export credit insurance facility to Thai exporters with coverage of damages arising from foreign buyers' non-payment to enhance their confidence in overseas markets expansion.