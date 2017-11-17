Prudential appoints Aman Kapoor as Thailands new CMO

กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ย.--STAR PR

Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PLT) has appointed Aman Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer.

As CMO, Aman will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of the commercial and customer marketing strategy to support business growth and deliver positive customer experiences in the Thai market. With proven track record as a transformative marketing leader, Aman will focus on bringing customer-led solutions and drive product development, branding, corporate communications, and digital customer experience innovation. In addition, he will also lead the growth of alternative sales channels to diversify and expand Prudential's business in Thailand.

Aman has more than 20 years of diversified global experience with leading insurance and consulting companies across the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Thailand.

""As the Thailand insurance scene continues to evolve, I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to lead Prudential's marketing and customer experience transformation. I am committed to delivering innovative solutions with an outside-in perspective so that we bring fresh and positive experiences to our customers,"" said Mr. Kapoor.