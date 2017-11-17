Prudential appoints Aman Kapoor as Thailands new CMO

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 15:23
กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ย.--STAR PR
Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PLT) has appointed Aman Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer.

As CMO, Aman will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of the commercial and customer marketing strategy to support business growth and deliver positive customer experiences in the Thai market. With proven track record as a transformative marketing leader, Aman will focus on bringing customer-led solutions and drive product development, branding, corporate communications, and digital customer experience innovation. In addition, he will also lead the growth of alternative sales channels to diversify and expand Prudential's business in Thailand.

Aman has more than 20 years of diversified global experience with leading insurance and consulting companies across the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Thailand.

""As the Thailand insurance scene continues to evolve, I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to lead Prudential's marketing and customer experience transformation. I am committed to delivering innovative solutions with an outside-in perspective so that we bring fresh and positive experiences to our customers,"" said Mr. Kapoor.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: ACMF Conference on Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Growth

Executives of ASEAN capital market regulators attended the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) Conference 2017 under the theme, ""Strengthening ASEAN Capital Market Connectivity,"" highlighting ACMF's concerted efforts towards regional collaboration for...

MyState Bank Ltd. Ratings Lowered To #BBB-/A-3#, Then Withdrawn At Issuer#s Request

MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Nov. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Tasmania-based MyState Bank Ltd. (MSB) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and its short-term issuer credit rating to 'A-3' from...

Iceland-Based Islandsbanki#s Proposed Tier-2 Subordinated Notes Rated #BBB-#

STOCKHOLM (S&P Global Ratings) Nov. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said that it has assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to the proposed Swedish krona-denominated tier-2 nondeferrable, subordinated notes of Islandsbanki hf...

Prudential appoints Aman Kapoor as Thailands new CMO

Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PLT) has appointed Aman Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Aman will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of the commercial and customer marketing strategy to support...

Photo Release: PTT Kbank boost Thai SMEs through Huasenghong Dimsum franchises

Mr.Suchat Ramarch, Executive Vice President, Retail Marketing, PTT Public Company Limited joined Mr.Pipavat Bhadranavik, First Senior Vice President, Kasikorn Bank in coordination to grant a finance support for Huasenghong Dimsum Franchise and help...

Related Topics

Prudential Life Assurance Chief Marketing Officer marketing officer PRUDENTIAL LIFE Development Prudential Commercial Thailand?s Assurance Marketing