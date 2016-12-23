Colour Me Impressed: New Years Eve at InBlu Bar Neon Art countdown party sets the tone for NYE fun in Bangkok.

Bangkok--23 Dec--Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit

Puts some colour into New Year's eve and ring in 2017 at InBlu bar, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. The lobby-level venue with outdoor terrace is where revelers can paint more than the town – they can get painted themselves with glowing neon art.

Live music by house band Live3Trio as well as DJ booth. Admission includes all-you-can-eat BBQ with salad corner, dessert and free-flow beer, house wine, sparkling wine and selected cocktails. Food service from 8.00 p.m. to midnight.

• THB 1,600++ per person including free-flow house wine, beer, sparkling wine and selected cocktails.
(15% early bird discount for pre-paid bookings made before 25 December 2016. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount)
For more information and reservation, please contact 02-204-4123
Date: Saturday 31 December 2016
Time: From 8.00 pm. – mignight
Price: THB 1,600++/person (all-you-can-eat BBQ and free-flow drinks)
Reservation: 02 204 4123
Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/festive-promotion-2016/

