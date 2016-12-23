Unwrap Festive Season Fun at AVANI Pattaya Resort Spa

Bangkok--23 Dec--AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa Get ready to feast, toast and celebration in style with all your family, friends and colleagues! Enjoy a tasty festive line up of special dining experiences at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa. Christmas Eve Buffet THB 1,500 ++ per person New Year's Eve Buffet & Countdown THB 3,500 ++ per person * Prices are subject to 10% service charge and applicable government tax. For more information, please call AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa: 038 412120 or email: pattaya@avanihotels.com www.avanihotels.com/pattaya

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: PTTEP release sea turtles back into the sea Kitisak Nualchanchai, Executive Vice President for Technology and Sustainability Development Group, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), led PTTEP employees to release sea turtules back into the sea and made a generous donation...

Shilla Duty Free Phuket Now Open The Shilla Duty Free world class duty free operator & travel retailer with 3 locations in Korea and 3 locations overseas and new location in Phuket is now open under the slogan "Your Beauty Shopping Paradise". The Shilla Duty Free Phuket down town...

Photo Release: Unilever Network Experiences Xian City Mrs.Suchada Theeravachirakul, President of Unilever Network, Unilever Thai Trading Limited recently organized an incentive program 'Experience Xi'an City' to reward over 150 top performing Unilever Network business associates for the 5 days/ 4 nights in...

Colour Me Impressed: New Years Eve at InBlu Bar Neon Art countdown party sets the tone for NYE fun in Bangkok. Puts some colour into New Year's eve and ring in 2017 at InBlu bar, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. The lobby-level venue with outdoor terrace is where revelers can paint more than the town – they can get painted themselves with glowing neon...

Photo Release: Banthongmongkol School receives 1.2 million baht fund, under Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 Banthongmongkol School submitted their 3-year educational development plan to be assessed in Sahaviriya Fund for Bangsaphan Educational Development Project 2016 and was approved to receive 1.2 million baht fund during a 3-year period from Sahaviriya...

Related Topics