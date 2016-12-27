Photo Release: Get-together party of Advanced Justice Leadership Program - Class 16

Bangkok--27 Dec--The Emerald Hotel Dr. Thanonsorn Lertritsirikul, president of the Advanced Justice Leadership Program - Class 16, recently held a get-together party under the theme of "With Love" and also to congratulate to Dr. Jaranthada Karnasuta for being appointed as the Privy Council at Panorama I Room of the Emerald Hotel. Photo shows (from left) Mr. Dusit Kemasakchai, Pol. Sub-Lt. Pongniwat Yuthapanboripal, Mr. Chantawat Woratat, Dr. Jaranthada Karnasuta, Dr. Thanonsorn Lertritsirikul, Mr. Adisak Panupong and Pol. Gen. Vichien Pojposri.

Latest Press Release

