Seasonal Mango Delights at Up Above Restaurant

Seasonal Mango Delights at Up Above RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Friday December 30, 2016 13:48
From 2 January – 31 January 2017 chefs at Up & Above Restaurant get inspiration from the mango season. Delicious dishes will be available à la carte and at the Up & Above weekday buffet. Special buffet items will include marinated shrimps in fresh chili lemon sauce with green mango, crispy fish with mango chili sauce, spice roasted chicken and mango chutney, and à la carte signature dishes of marinated fish with lemongrass and mango chili sauce, and pork salad with green mango. There'll also be irresistible desserts of mango cheesecake, and the Thai classic, mango and sticky rice.
The weekday buffet at Up & Above Restaurant is served Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. and is priced at Baht 1,200++ per person. Signature à la carte dishes are also available daily from 12 p.m. – 10 :30 p.m. start from Baht 300++.
Latest Press Release
Amari Watergate Bangkok will be hold The 19th Annual Amari Watergate Bangkok Charity Midnight Run on Saturday, 21 January 2017. This is the only race in Bangkok to be held at midnight, offering runners a unique experience of running under the fabulous...
From 2 January – 31 January 2017 chefs at Up & Above Restaurant get inspiration from the mango season. Delicious dishes will be available à la carte and at the Up & Above weekday buffet. Special buffet items will include marinated...
WearYouWant's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Julien Chalte, delivered a keynote address on "Cross Border Consumerism in the SE Asian retail space" at Retail World Indonesia 2016 held recently in Jakarta, Indonesia. Julien shared insights into the Thai retail...
Mr. Glyn T. Davies, the U.S. Ambassador, U.S. Embassy recently presented the 2016 AMCHAM CSR Excellence with "Gold Level" status for having the award for 6 consecutive years as well as the "Creative Partnership Designation" to Procter and Gamble Thailand...
Diverse menu presents multifarious Thai food with a whimsical twist enhanced by a stylish, casual ambience Mango Tree Worldwide, in partnership with local restaurant operator 1957 & Co. (hospitality) Ltd., has launched its first, much-anticipated...