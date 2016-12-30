Bangkok--30 Dec--Above Restaurant

From 2 January – 31 January 2017 chefs at Up & Above Restaurant get inspiration from the mango season. Delicious dishes will be available à la carte and at the Up & Above weekday buffet. Special buffet items will include marinated shrimps in fresh chili lemon sauce with green mango, crispy fish with mango chili sauce, spice roasted chicken and mango chutney, and à la carte signature dishes of marinated fish with lemongrass and mango chili sauce, and pork salad with green mango. There'll also be irresistible desserts of mango cheesecake, and the Thai classic, mango and sticky rice.

Catch Seasonal Mango Delights at Up & Above Restaurant!

The weekday buffet at Up & Above Restaurant is served Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. and is priced at Baht 1,200++ per person. Signature à la carte dishes are also available daily from 12 p.m. – 10 :30 p.m. start from Baht 300++.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For more information and reservations, please contact 02 687 9000 or emailupandabove@okurabangkok.com.