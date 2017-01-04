Photo Release: PTTEP awarded financial support to students for social and environmental projects

Bangkok--4 Jan--DC Consultants

Kittisak Nualchanchai (3rd from right), Executive Vice President of Technology and Sustainability Development Group of PTT Exploration and Production Plc. (PTTEP), awarded financial support to students from eight schools, the winners of the social and environmental project contest, namely the 3rd PTTEP Teenergy camp. The financial support will be used to implement natural resource conservation and environmental activities that benefit their schools or communities.

The ceremony was attended by Professor Emeritus Dr. Pilai Poonswad (3rd from left), Project Head of Thailand Hornbill Project, Kanchit Srinoppawan (2nd from left), Head of Khao Yai National Park, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Vijak Chimchome (left), Secretary-General of Hornbill Research Foundation at Suraswadee Youth Camp meeting room, Khao Yai National Park.