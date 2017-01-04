Photo Release: Seagate supports road accidents prevention and reduction campaign in New Year 2017 holidays

Bangkok--4 Jan--Seagate Technology (Thailand) Piangruetai Sivaratana, Vice President of Korat Operation, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (left) presented the donation of certain items such as instant noodle, pure drink, refresher and coffee, etc. to Pol. Lt. Col. Kittipong Thanormsin, Deputy Superintendent of Sungnoen Provincial Police (right). These items will help to ensure motorists and passengers celebrate the New Year with safety and happiness. As Seagate focuses on helping the public to reduce traffic problems at the kiosk in front of Seagate Korat plant, the donation of this sponsorship budget is part of the company's effort to support the "Road Accidents Prevention and Reduction Campaign in New Year 2017 Holidays".

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Mitsui Siam Components in their supplier meeting 2017 Andre Brulhart (right), general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes Toshiyuki Hara (Centre), President of Mitsui Siam Components Co.,Ltd. and Masayuki Takimoto (left), general manager of purchasing department during their...

Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza @ Oasis Restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Seafood lover will enjoy our wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night at only THB 1,299++ (subject to 10% service charge and 7%...

Must-try menus at Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club in Khao Takiab, Hua Hin Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club invites all travellers, beach goers and Hua Hin residents to a stylish dining experience with a sumptuous selection of menus while relaxing along the beautiful calming stretches of Khao Takiab...

Mirage Beach BBQ Night @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers you every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with their "Mirage Beach BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the...

IMPACT pursues its ambition to become one of Asias top 5 venues IMPACT warps up 2016 with updates on new development projects at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center worth a combined 1.7 billion baht including Ibis Bangkok IMPACT Hotel, The Portal commercial building and the refurbishment of the lobby of Hall 1-8...

Related Topics