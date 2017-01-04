Photo Release: Seagate Teparuk supports Safe Drive Campaign in New Year 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--Seagate Technology Nilvadee Liangsoontornsidhi, Senior Manager of Environmental Health & Safety, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited, Teparuk plant (middle, left) joins with Pol. Lt. Col. Ratchadej Moonmanus, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Prevention and Suppression, Samrong Nua Provincial Police Station, Samutprakarn province (middle, right) in presiding over the opening ceremony of "Free Vehicles Check--Up Program before New Year 2017 Holidays" and supporting the safe drive as well as road traffic rules compliance for motorists at Sri The Pa Intersection recently.

