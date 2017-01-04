Must-try menus at Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club in Khao Takiab, Hua Hin

Bangkok--4 Jan--Amari Hua Hin

Beachfront restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club invites all travellers, beach goers and Hua Hin residents to a stylish dining experience with a sumptuous selection of menus while relaxing along the beautiful calming stretches of Khao Takiab Beach.

Shoreline's selected menus include:

• Better together: relishing beach-side favourites featuring marinated salmon, seared tuna sesame, shrimp cakes, fish and chicken fingers, grilled tiger prawns, sea bass, New Zealand mussels and scallops at 1,299 THB net

• Surf & Turf: featuring grilled tenderloin and tiger prawns served with spinach risotto, white wine and butter sauce for 960 THB net

• The Perfect Match: an Italian flair of your own choice of Pizza served with a pitcher of ice-cold Singha draught beer for only 599 THB net

• Amari Daiquiri: sipping a taste of Thai rum "Chalong Bay" with a select flavour of strawberry, mango and lemon for 260 THB net/glass

This promotion is valid until 28 February 2017. For more information, please contact Shoreline Beach Club, Restaurant and Bar at 032 616 600. Open Daily: 11:00 – 23:00