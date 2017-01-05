IMPACT Speed Park presents Childrens Karting Day, offering 50% discount to celebrate Childrens Day

กรุงเทพฯ--5 ม.ค.--Inspire Communications

"IMPACT Speed Park", a world class go kart facility operated by IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. led by Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Managing Director, is about to kick off "Children's Karting Day" to celebrate Children's Day 2017 and offer youngsters the chance to realize their dreams to be a racing driver. Children aged 7 – 14 years with a minimum height of 120 cm. can enjoy 50%off a drive session for the whole weekend; Saturday, January 14, 2017 and Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 12 noon till midnight. "IMPACT Speed Park" is equipped with the highest safety standards, so parents can rest assured that kids will experience the thrill of high-performance electric go karts in a safe and controlled environment. All proceeds from the weekend special offer will go towards supporting needy students in schools throughout Nonthaburi province. For more information, please feel free to call 02 055 8900.

Besides a special discount for children, there will also be other fun-filled activities for the whole family to enjoy such as go kart racing simulators and pedal boats as well as a wide range of food and drink options to suit all taste buds.