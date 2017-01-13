Hot Tickets from Hokuriku at Hagi Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--13 Jan--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

From the 17th to the 23rd of January 2017, Hagi Japanese Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is featuring winter season produce from the Hokuriku region of Japan, known for its delectable seafood and warming aromatic hot-pot dishes.

It is an opportunity to sample local favorites such as monk fish and winter wild yellow tail hot pot (THB 1,250++); grilled monk fish with Edamame cream sauce (THB 900++); Ankimo monk fish liver pate (THB 480++) plus Nodoguro sashimi (THB 950++) and sushi (THB 480++).

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For reservations please contact tel: +66 (0)2 541 1234 ext. 4151

Email: fb_office@chr.co.th

Hagi, located on the lower lobby floor, is a traditional Japanese restaurant, with ten private rooms helping to create an atmosphere reminiscent of a genuine Japanese diner. Teppanyaki dishes and more than 50 other authentic choices are available for both lunch and dinner daily.