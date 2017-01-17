Celebrate Chinese New Year 2017 at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--17 Jan--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Saturday, 28 January 2017 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Welcome the year of the Rooster with a sumptuous Asian Buffet gala dinner accompanied by live music of "Bangkok Connection Band" and spectacular performances at the Colonial Poolside of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Price: Baht 2,017++ per person For more information and reservation, please contact Tel. +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 E-mail : chbr@chr.co.th

