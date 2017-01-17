Valentines Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--17 Jan--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer includes: • Overnight accommodation in a Premium Deluxe Riverview Room • Buffet breakfast at Feast • Valentines turndown and chocolate amenity • Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi Rates start from THB 4,600++ per night for a Deluxe Riverview Room for 2 persons. Book by February 25, 2017, for stays until February 28, 2017.. A shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 665 3165, e-mail: res172royalorchid@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com

Latest Press Release

80s 90s Flashback Party at Sky on 20 Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...

GONG XI FA CAI! WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT AMARI PHUKET Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...

Saint-Gobain Thailand certified as a Top Employer Thailand 2017 Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...

Valentines Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...

CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...

Related Topics