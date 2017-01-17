Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Emerald Hotel

Bangkok--17 Jan--The Emerald Hotel

Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel proudly presents "Special Chinese Set Menu" for the Chinese New Year Festival (January 28 – 31, 2017) only 9,999 baht++

The Emerald Coffee Shop and Daiichi Japanese Restaurant also serving buffet style to celebrate the Chinese New Year's Day (January 28), you will receive the red envelope "Ang Pao" and have a chance to get the lucky draw of "Discount coupon up to 25%"

Not at all "The Emerald Family Club" at the hotel's area on 2nd floor also having the activities to make your close relationship in your family such as Family's photo taking booth, entertained by "Bozo" for magic show, balloon making, face painting and mouthwatering with sausages, mini pizza, spring rolls, French fried, popcorn, ice cream FREE!!!

Special!!! Customer at all outlets will receive a 30% discount coupon to use at our Cake Shop on that day.

For more information or reservation, kindly call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8429