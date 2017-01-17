Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Emerald Hotel

Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Emerald HotelGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 13:19
The Emerald Coffee Shop and Daiichi Japanese Restaurant also serving buffet style to celebrate the Chinese New Year's Day (January 28), you will receive the red envelope "Ang Pao" and have a chance to get the lucky draw of "Discount coupon up to 25%"
Not at all "The Emerald Family Club" at the hotel's area on 2nd floor also having the activities to make your close relationship in your family such as Family's photo taking booth, entertained by "Bozo" for magic show, balloon making, face painting and mouthwatering with sausages, mini pizza, spring rolls, French fried, popcorn, ice cream FREE!!!
