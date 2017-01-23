Chinese New Year at Garden Cafe, AVANI Pattaya

Bangkok--23 Jan--AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa

On 28 January 2017, ring in a prosperous Chinese New Year, with a buffet feast at Garden Cafe, AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa, from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm. Enjoy the BBQ buffet incorporating the most popular of oriental dishes, prepared to perfection by our experienced culinary chefs.

Priced at THB 850 nett, per person. Children aged from 4-11 years old, get a 50% discount.

For more information and reservations please contact: 038 412 120 email:

pattaya@avanihotels.com