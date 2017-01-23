SCHOLARSHIPS AND SPECIALS ON OFFER FOR THAI STUDENTS AT EDUCATION NEW ZEALAND FAIR 2017

SCHOLARSHIPS AND SPECIALS ON OFFER FOR THAI STUDENTS AT EDUCATION NEW ZEALAND FAIR 2017General Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 11:22
Thailand's annual Education New Zealand Fair returns to Bangkok on Saturday, 28 January and this year, New Zealand's leading educational institutes will be offering a number of exciting scholarships and special offers to prospective Thai students.
New Zealand has emerged as an increasingly popular education destination for international students in recent years, with its world-class education system and unique lifestyle providing an edge on the global stage.
All eight of the country's universities are ranked among the top 3 per cent in the world by the QS World Rankings while an October OECD report (Programmefor the International Assessment of Adult Competencies) ranked New Zealand as having the seventh highest performing graduates in the world, ahead of the US, Canada and England.
Last year more than 3,300 Thai students studied in New Zealand, which was also ranked the most peaceful country in the world by the 2016 Global Peace Index which compares 162 countries for safety and the risk of personal violence.
Thai students and their families considering New Zealand as an education destination are welcome to come along to learn more about studying in New Zealand, talk to representatives from the different education institutions and hear about the scholarships and specials on offer.
"New Zealand is known for its world-class, innovative education system. Students learn to think creatively and critically and develop the skills and experience to turn ideas into action. These are traits that employers look for."
Mr. King said the event provides opportunities for many Thai students looking to gain internationally recognised qualifications, whether from secondary school, private training establishments, institutesof technology, polytechnics or universities.
New Zealand provides in a wide range of high quality study programmes including agriculture,food processing, health, media and entertainment, IT, and tourism and hospitality, in addition to commerce, management, and society and culture.
1. Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT)is offeringtwo weeks of free accommodation for students who enrol for thePostgraduate Diploma in Business Enterprise, as well as discounts for students who study English language or enrol in NMIT's Foundation Programme.
2. The University of Aucklandis offering NZD 5,000 worth of scholarships for undergraduate students and NZD 10,000 worth of scholarships for Post Graduate Diplomastudents. These scholarships are open tostudents enrolling in all programmes in Semester Two 2017.
• Enrol for 12 weeks of the General English programme and receive an extra two weeks freefor summer 2017 (1 January – 31 March), winter 2017 (1May – 31 August) and summer 2018 (1 January – 31 March)
• Enrol for 12 weeks of General English programme and receive an extra 2 weeks free when enrolling with a friend or family member at the same time; tuition fee for each person will be NZD 440per week. This promotion runs from 1 January 2017 – 31 March 2018
• ELA is also providing special offers for students enrolled in Academic and Pathway English programmes with an extra fourweeks free for the 20-week courses and an extra twoweeks freefor the 10-week courses
Students who are interested inmeeting with representatives from all the educational institutes attending the event are welcome to visit the Education New Zealand Fairat The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, Bangkok on Saturday 28January, 2017from 11.00am – 5.00pm.
