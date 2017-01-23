SCHOLARSHIPS AND SPECIALS ON OFFER FOR THAI STUDENTS AT EDUCATION NEW ZEALAND FAIR 2017

Bangkok--23 Jan--Communication & More

Thailand's annual Education New Zealand Fair returns to Bangkok on Saturday, 28 January and this year, New Zealand's leading educational institutes will be offering a number of exciting scholarships and special offers to prospective Thai students.

Now in its 22nd year, the Education New Zealand Fairwill opens from 11am to 5pm at The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, Bangkok.

New Zealand has emerged as an increasingly popular education destination for international students in recent years, with its world-class education system and unique lifestyle providing an edge on the global stage.

All eight of the country's universities are ranked among the top 3 per cent in the world by the QS World Rankings while an October OECD report (Programmefor the International Assessment of Adult Competencies) ranked New Zealand as having the seventh highest performing graduates in the world, ahead of the US, Canada and England.

Last year more than 3,300 Thai students studied in New Zealand, which was also ranked the most peaceful country in the world by the 2016 Global Peace Index which compares 162 countries for safety and the risk of personal violence.

Thai students and their families considering New Zealand as an education destination are welcome to come along to learn more about studying in New Zealand, talk to representatives from the different education institutions and hear about the scholarships and specials on offer.

New Zealand Ambassador to Thailand Ben King said for decades, many thousands of Thais had laid the foundations for successful careersby studying abroad in New Zealand.

"New Zealand is known for its world-class, innovative education system. Students learn to think creatively and critically and develop the skills and experience to turn ideas into action. These are traits that employers look for."

Mr. King said the event provides opportunities for many Thai students looking to gain internationally recognised qualifications, whether from secondary school, private training establishments, institutesof technology, polytechnics or universities.

He added that international students also value New Zealand's supportive and interactive teaching style as well as the Kiwi lifestyle and experiences.

New Zealand provides in a wide range of high quality study programmes including agriculture,food processing, health, media and entertainment, IT, and tourism and hospitality, in addition to commerce, management, and society and culture.

To mark this event, the following scholarships and special offers are being made available to Thai students interested in studying in New Zealand:

1. Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT)is offeringtwo weeks of free accommodation for students who enrol for thePostgraduate Diploma in Business Enterprise, as well as discounts for students who study English language or enrol in NMIT's Foundation Programme.

For more information please visit the following websites:

• Postgraduate Diploma in Business Enterprises (www.nmit.ac.nz/study/programmes/postgraduate-diploma-in-business-enterprise)

• Two weeks of free accommodation (www.nmit.ac.nz/news-article/show/accommodation-offer-for-international-students)

• Discounts on English language or Foundation Programme(www.nmit.ac.nz/news-article/show/english-discount-offer)

2. The University of Aucklandis offering NZD 5,000 worth of scholarships for undergraduate students and NZD 10,000 worth of scholarships for Post Graduate Diplomastudents. These scholarships are open tostudents enrolling in all programmes in Semester Two 2017.

For submission dates and detail on each scholarship, please visit:

www.auckland.ac.nz/en/for/current-students/cs-scholarships-and-awards/cs-search-for-scholarships-and-awards/the-university-of-auckland-international-student-scholarships-postgraduate-844-all.html

3. The University of Auckland English Language Academy (ELA)is providing special offers and discounts for foreign students joining its 2017 English language programmes.

• Special discount for General English programme at NZD 375per week (reduced from the regular price of NZD 440 per week). This promotion runs from 28 January 2017 – 31 March 2018.

• Enrol for 12 weeks of the General English programme and receive an extra two weeks freefor summer 2017 (1 January – 31 March), winter 2017 (1May – 31 August) and summer 2018 (1 January – 31 March)

• Enrol for 12 weeks of General English programme and receive an extra 2 weeks free when enrolling with a friend or family member at the same time; tuition fee for each person will be NZD 440per week. This promotion runs from 1 January 2017 – 31 March 2018

• ELA is also providing special offers for students enrolled in Academic and Pathway English programmes with an extra fourweeks free for the 20-week courses and an extra twoweeks freefor the 10-week courses

For more information on ELA programmes and online applications, please visit: www.ela.auckland.ac.nz

Students who are interested inmeeting with representatives from all the educational institutes attending the event are welcome to visit the Education New Zealand Fairat The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, Bangkok on Saturday 28January, 2017from 11.00am – 5.00pm.

To pre-register, visit www.studyinnewzealand.com/th/nzfair