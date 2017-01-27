Photo Release: Centre Point Hotels Group supports Southern flood victims

Bangkok--27 Jan--Centre Point Bangkok Thailand

To help the people affected by floods in several provinces of Southern, Centre Point Hotels Group donated 100 packs of pure drinking water and cash through The Thai Red Cross Society, received by Lt.Gen Dr. Amnat Barlee (in the middle), Director of Relief and Community Health Bureau. This assistance aims to support the suffered people and recovery efforts toward flood victims in the southern.

Every moment, Centre Point Hotels Group creates caring in every perspective we see, so we always encourage good things happened in the community and Thai society.