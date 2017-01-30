HARD ROCK PATTAYA GUITAR BATTLE 2017, Saturday 18 March 2017

กรุงเทพฯ--30 ม.ค.--HARD ROCK PATTAYA

Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya is once again searching for the most talented guitarist to compete in this year's Guitar Battle 2017 at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya on Saturday 18 March 2017! We have teamed up with Chord Tab to organize its 4th Annual Hard Rock Pattaya Guitar Battle.

If you are a guitarist, this is your chance to enter the most Rockin' guitar competition in Thailand. We dare you to bring your own guitar and showcase your talent in this year's Guitar Battle. Our judging panel are top guitarists in Thailand, including Khun Jack Thammarat Duang Siri, Khun Pop Woravit Charoenponnapachai and Khun Nueng Vinai Trinateepakdee. Come enjoy and witness our love of music, passion for life and youthful energy.

To apply and join Hard Rock Pattaya Guitar Battle 2017, simply go to this link https://goo.gl/YNYYQk and complete the application form, applications are open until 2 March 2017. The winner of Hard Rock Pattaya Guitar Battle 2017 will receive Guitar Yamaha PACIFICA 612 VII as first prize, accommodation at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, a unique trophy, and of course be crowned Hard Rock Pattaya Guitar Battle 2017 winner.

Online Application Form: https://goo.gl/YNYYQk

Download Backing Track For Your Audition: https://goo.gl/9dwYbO

Rules & Regulations: https://goo.gl/waF8UG

For more information, call 038 428755 or 038 426 635, visit http://pattaya.hardrockhotels.net or visit www.facebook.com/HardRockCafePattaya