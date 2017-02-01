Come enjoy Hainan Chicken Rice set menu at Hong Kong Cafe

Bangkok--1 Feb--IMPACT Exhibition Management Stop by Hong Kong Cafe for a quick, easy meal and enjoy a wide array of delicious comfort food at affordable prices whenever you visit IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Try a perfect set of Hainan Chicken Rice, tender and succulent chicken served along with Special Shrimp Wanton Soup and Chinese tea at only 189 baht during February 1 - March 28, 2017. The restaurant is located at Atrium 3, Challenger, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani and open daily from 11 am – 9 pm. For more information or reservations, please call 02-833-4044. Visit www.hkfisherman.com and Facebook: Hong Kong Fisherman for new promotions and updates from the restaurant.

