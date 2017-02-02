Photo Release: WELCOME NEW YEAR 2017 GTCC ICEBREAKER NETWORKING AT PIER 28, CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--2 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

The German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) led by Deputy Executive Director Mr. Marius Mehner together with Mr. Patrick Manthe, General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok recently held its first prestigious event of 2017 the "Welcome New Year 2017 Networking" at the hotel's Pier 28. The event was joined by several prominent businesspeople operating in Thailand.

Photo show: (from left)

• Mr. Antoine Gustin, CEO of BNP Paribas Bangkok Branch

• Mr. Albert Moritz, CFO of Würth (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

• Mr. Dino Heimburger, Division Manager Metal of Würth (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

• Mr. Patrick Manthe

• Mr. Marius Mehner

• Mr. Donald Michael Gambardella, CFO and CTO of Allianz C.P. General Insurance Public Co., Ltd.

• Mr. Matthias Hoffricher, GTCC Board Director