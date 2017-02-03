Valentines Day Buffet Dinner At Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong

Valentines Day Buffet Dinner At Classic Kameo Hotel, RayongGeneral Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 09:46
On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong offers you an elegantly romantic Buffet Dinner for your personal pleasure on this very special Day of Romance. Accept a wonderful selection of starters, main courses and delightful desserts with our love on Valentine's Day. Enjoy this festive feast for 950 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
Latest Press Release
Available every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power invites you, your friends and family to dine on delectable baked oysters imported from France and sourced locally by Executive Chef...
สถาบันมาตรฐานอังกฤษ : BSI Thailand ขอแสดงความยินดีกับ (ETDA) Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) ในวาระแห่งความสำเร็จการผ่านการตรวจรับรอง ISO 9001:2015 นับเป็นเรื่องน่ายินดีอย่างยิ่งที่ ETDA) Electronic Transactions...
Destinations, hotels and tourism businesses should seize the opportunities of digital democracy created by the semantic search revolution that has only just begun, says Bronwyn White, co-founder of MyTravelResearch.com, which is launching a free webinar...
Every day throughout February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. We would like to invite you to really give yourself a treat and try our soft, tender imported New Zealand lamb shank. New Zealand lamb is known to be the highest quality on the market as...
'Cheer to the two of you' package allows guest to celebrate the month of love with their loved ones by creating their own spa packages for two or more treatments and receive a complimentary voucher of Afternoon Tea set per couple at Drift Lobby Lounge...