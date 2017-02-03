Valentines Day Buffet Dinner At Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--3 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 14 February from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tapestry Restaurant, Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong offers you an elegantly romantic Buffet Dinner for your personal pleasure on this very special Day of Romance. Accept a wonderful selection of starters, main courses and delightful desserts with our love on Valentine's Day. Enjoy this festive feast for 950 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Rayong on Tel: 038-614340-9 or visit our website at:www.kameocollection.com.