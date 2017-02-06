Zumba for everybody and every body! at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--6 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Zumba is for everyone of all ages, sizes, shapes and abilities – and Zumba classes are now being held at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Zumba is a total workout, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a giving you a serious dose of awesome at every class. With a mix of low and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party that is fun, energetic, Zumba makes you feel amazing and is guaranteed to make you sweat using elements of merengue, salsa, reggae, calypso and many more dance styles, and previous dance experience is not required.

Join us at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld on Mondays at 18:30 - 19:30 hrs / and Thursdays at 20:00 - 21:00 hrs. For more information or advance bookings, please call us at: 02-100-6299 ext. 6511