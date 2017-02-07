INTERNATIONAL BUFFET AND SEAFOOD NIGHT @ THE EMERALD COFFEE SHOP

Bangkok--7 Feb--The Emerald Hotel

The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel would like to invite you to enjoy a mouthwatering international buffet by our chef only 600 baht++/person for lunch (11.320 – 14.30 hrs.). Especially "Seafood Night" for dinner (18.00 – 23.00 hrs.) with Alaskan king crab, Rock lobster, New Zealand mussel, River prawn, Fresh oyster and more….including boiled rice buffet only 650 baht++/person.

Special promotion

• "Come in a group of 4, the 4th person pay only 99 baht++" except Friday - Saturday Night and public holiday).

• Free Flow Soft Drink only 60 baht++/person for both lunch and dinner.

For more information, please call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8413