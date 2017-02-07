Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents #Meat me in Scalini promotion

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok today launches 'Meat me in Scalini', a new exciting steak promotion that provides guests with a variety of options featuring Australia's finest grazing lamb and hormone-free beef.

Tomahawk steak

Meat lovers are invited to get their teeth into Bangkok's biggest steak at Scalini. This 40 oz. (1,110 g) Tomahawk steak comes from pure Black Angus beef bred at the world-famous Rangers Valley breeding station in Australia where all herds are hormone-free.

"This is a serious steak for serious steak lovers. It's a traditional cowboy-style steak cooked on the bone à la minute," explains Chef Supoj Suwanwong. Each order comes with a complimentary bottle of wine chosen by the restaurant's Sommelier and a selection of Mediterranean side orders and sauces. This special order is available until 28 February 2017 and is priced fully inclusive at THB 4,200 net per couple.

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

'Meat me in Scalini' also features a Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 20 oz. (57 g) grilled porterhouse steak presented Tuscan-style and priced at THB 2,800. This succulent steak, marinated in olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs and ground black pepper, is served with baby spinach, baked potato and fresh lemon.

For smaller appetites, the choices of prime cut beef at Scalini vary in size, but never in quality. They include Porterhouse 20 oz. (57 g), Fillet/tenderloin 10 oz. (28 g), Ribeye 14 oz. (40 g) and NY Striploin 12 oz. (34 g). The 'Waamco' rack of lamb 12 oz. (34 g) comes from the natural farmlands of Western Australia.

For more information and reservations, please call 02 620 6666 or email bkksu.info@hilton.com