Wheres The Beef? - Right here at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th Floor thats where!

Bangkok--7 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Throughout February Our Chinese Chef has personally selected the most perfectly-marbled and tender Wagyu beef to create some delectable Chinese-inspired fare including Pan-Fried Wagyu Beef and Asparagus in Black Pepper Sauce, Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef with Chili, Ginger and Onions in Oyster Sauce and Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef and Bitter Gourd in Black Bean Sauce. So come and enter beef heaven where the only thing as good as the food is the panoramic view of the Chao Phraya River.

Available 1st-28th February 2017.

For more information or reservations, please call Silver Waves Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1948-49 or e-mail: silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com.