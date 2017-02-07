The Embassy of Brazil in Bangkok and Muay Thai Live present Brazilian Muay Thai Charity Night

Bangkok--7 Feb--Thaishow 2013

The Embassy of Brazil in Bangkok together with Muay Thai Live: The Legend Lives is hosting the first Brazilian Muay Thai Charity Night in Bangkok, on February 9, 2017 at The Stage, Asiatique. A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support the educational and human developmental projects headed by the missionaries of the Epiphany Fang Catholic Church, in the Fang District of Chiang Mai.

Presiding over the evening will be Guest of Honour, His Excellency The Ambassador of Brazil to Thailand, Mr Gilberto Moura, as well as delegates from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and members of the press. The charity event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. (See below for prices)

The aim of this event is to introduce Brazilian culture to Thailand through performance art. The evening will comprise of the award-winning stage show Muay Thai Live, followed by a special performance of the Brazilian Martial Art Capoeira, and lastly, two live Muay Thai fights with Brazilian fighters.