CAFE CLAIRES VALENTINES DAY AFTERNOON TEA SET

Bangkok--9 Feb--oriental residence bangkok

Love is in the air at Cafe Claire! Setting the scene for the season of love, Cafe Claire invites you to treat your sweetheart to a romantic afternoon delight in a Parisian ambience that speaks of elegance in every way.

Specially crafted for this romantic occasion, this Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea Set includes Cafe Claire's classic strawberry macarons and red velvet cupcakes, along with other luscious treats, including strawberry cheesecakes, strawberry mousse, lollipops, marshmallows, scones and many more that can be enjoyed with a fondue of dark or white chocolate for two people. Savoury items, such as tuna, avocado, smoked chicken and smoked salmon sandwiches, are also available to balance out the sweet flavours in accompaniment to a selection of premium TWG teas.

This promotion is available throughout the whole month of February 2017 at 14:30–17:00 hrs.

The Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea Set is priced at 1,100 THB++ for two persons.

For more information and reservations, please call Cafe Claire at +66 (0) 2125 9000 ext. 9080 or email reservations@oriental-residence.com.