CAFE CLAIRES VALENTINES DAY AFTERNOON TEA SET

CAFE CLAIRES VALENTINES DAY AFTERNOON TEA SETGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 11:20
Love is in the air at Cafe Claire! Setting the scene for the season of love, Cafe Claire invites you to treat your sweetheart to a romantic afternoon delight in a Parisian ambience that speaks of elegance in every way.
Specially crafted for this romantic occasion, this Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea Set includes Cafe Claire's classic strawberry macarons and red velvet cupcakes, along with other luscious treats, including strawberry cheesecakes, strawberry mousse, lollipops, marshmallows, scones and many more that can be enjoyed with a fondue of dark or white chocolate for two people. Savoury items, such as tuna, avocado, smoked chicken and smoked salmon sandwiches, are also available to balance out the sweet flavours in accompaniment to a selection of premium TWG teas.
