MAGNIFIQUE VALENTINES DAY DINNER AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

General Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 16:50
Bangkok--10 Feb--SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

Love is in the air at L'Appart on the 32nd floor of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. There is no better place for a night of romance with your loved than our elegant Parisian-style rooftop bar and restaurant, where whole of Bangkok lies beneath your feet.

Dine under the stars and savour our special Valentine's Day dinner creations for Him and Her on Tuesday 14 February.
Make your Valentine's Day perfect with our magnifique 5-course dinner with wine pairings at THB 6,500++ per couple.
Magnifique Valentine's Day Dinner includes
Love kiss
Lobster coulis, caviar
Heart to Heart
Hamachi carpaccio, sea grappe, mirin
Wild Argentinian prawn tartar, sea asparagus
Fine herbs salad
Love Potion
Chilled spicy tomato consomme with oyster escabèche
Opposites Attract
Wagyu beef tenderloin grenadin meets Hokkaido scallop
A harmony of delicate flavors, combined around an assortment of baby vegetables smoked corn espuma and truffle essence
Heartbreaker
Fig, raspberry and chocolate mignardises
Coffee and loose leaf teas with New Year treats
Indulge your sweetheart at L'Appart!

L'Appart is an elegant rooftop bar and restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Sukhumvit. Diners can savour a creative menu of French-inspired cuisine made to share among friends or individually, sip wines or cocktails,

and listen to cool DJ music while enjoying glittering 360-degree city views from the 32nd floor balcony. Daily offers from 5pm onwards ensure life is always magnifique!

For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. L'Appart, email: h5213-fb10@sofitel.com or visit website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com/

L'Appart – 32nd Floor, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
Open Daily
Bar: 5pm to 1am
Dinner: 7pm to 10:30pm
Tapas: 5pm to midnight

Latest Press Release

