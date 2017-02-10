MAGNIFIQUE VALENTINES DAY DINNER AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT

MAGNIFIQUE VALENTINES DAY DINNER AT LAPPART SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 16:50
Love is in the air at L'Appart on the 32nd floor of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. There is no better place for a night of romance with your loved than our elegant Parisian-style rooftop bar and restaurant, where whole of Bangkok lies beneath your feet.
L'Appart is an elegant rooftop bar and restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Sukhumvit. Diners can savour a creative menu of French-inspired cuisine made to share among friends or individually, sip wines or cocktails,
For reservations or further information, please contact: 02-126 9999 ext. L'Appart, email: h5213-fb10@sofitel.com or visit website: www.sofitel-bangkok-sukhumvit.com and blog: www.sofitelbangkoksukhumvitblog.com/
