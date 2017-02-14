Valentines a la Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--14 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power Haven't decided where to take that special someone in your life this Valentine's? Getting a bit concerned that time is running out as we approach the most romantic day of the year? Then Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power would like to play Cupid and make this year's Valentine's the height of romance. As one of the best bars in Bangkok Wine Pub cordially invites you to share an intimate moment in the intoxicating ambiance and indulge in an exquisite 5-course menu specially created with couples in mind by Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud featuring fresh, crisp Canadian lobster salad, seared to perfection beef tenderloin with Cognac and pepper and a homemade white chocolate fondue with strawberries as the perfect loving ending. Of course a romantic rendezvous wouldn't be complete without toasting your love and Wine Pub has 48 wines by the glass, more than 130 references of wine by the bottle and a selection of innovative mixologist cocktails fit for the occasion. 11 – 14 February 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. • THB 2,350 / set menu (Food only) • THB 2,850/ set menu (Including beverages) 10% discount for King Power and Accor Plus members Crusted clam shoulder Canadian lobster salad with pink grapefruit and grilled vegetables Seared beef tenderloin with truffle mashed potatoes and Cognac and peppercorn sauce Lava cake White chocolate fondue with strawberries

