The Rainbow Dash Burger at 25 Degrees

The Rainbow Dash Burger at 25 DegreesGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 14, 2017 11:47
Double kisses the love season with our fabulously fun and delicious Rainbow Dash Burger – perfect for pairing with your sweetheart and friends. The gourmet burger is made using Wagyu beef, avocado, roasted red pepper, Cheddar cheese and a dash of Thousand Island dressing, all between a special rainbow burger buns. The Rainbow Dash Burger is served with onion rings, two cupcakes and a bottle of pink milk, all for just THB 450++.
25 Degrees, the famous sister venue of the legendary 25 Degrees Burger, Wine & Liquor Bar located at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles, USA. Named after the precise temperature difference between a rare and well-done burger, 25 Degrees is renowned for serving Bangkok's best traditional American burgers. Cool decor and funky music make this the venue of choice for delicious burger lovers. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, diners can order from an irresistible menu of mouth-watering burgers or craft their own with gourmet extras.
