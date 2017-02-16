Bonus Time! Buy One, Get One Free!! At Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya

Bonus Time! Buy One, Get One Free!! At Cafe Kantary, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 13:18
Fancy a beer or a cocktail before dinner? Have two! From today until 31 May 2017, join us for Bonus Time at Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Buy one, get one FREE!! Bring your friends. Relax! Enjoy!
