Bonus Time! Buy One, Get One Free!! At Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--16 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Fancy a beer or a cocktail before dinner? Have two! From today until 31 May 2017, join us for Bonus Time at Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Buy one, get one FREE!! Bring your friends. Relax! Enjoy!

More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or visit our website atwww.cafekantary.com.