Bonus Time! Buy One, Get One Free!! At Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya

General Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 13:18
Bangkok--16 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Fancy a beer or a cocktail before dinner? Have two! From today until 31 May 2017, join us for Bonus Time at Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Buy one, get one FREE!! Bring your friends. Relax! Enjoy!

More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or visit our website atwww.cafekantary.com.

Latest Press Release

Melbourne Cup Charity Luncheon 2017

Mr. David Cumming (centre), Vice President & Area General Manager Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group, recently welcomed H.E. Mr. Paul Robilliard (third from right), Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and H.E. Mr. Benjamin King (third from left),...

Bonus Time! Buy One, Get One Free!! At Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya

Fancy a beer or a cocktail before dinner? Have two! From today until 31 May 2017, join us for Bonus Time at Cafe Kantary, Ayutthaya, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday. Buy one, get one FREE!! Bring your friends. Relax! Enjoy! More details are...

#Les Fruits De Mer Food Festival At Nimman Bar Grill

Join us this 19 to 21 February at Nimman Bar & Grill as our esteemed French guest chef Philippe Belly returns to dazzle us with his renowned seafood and fish specialities. Chef Belly will create mouthwatering seafood dishes using only the freshest...

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant management and employees care for young students in Watsukanthawas School

Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (2nd from left), the company management and employees have joined together in organizing the generous activity called "Care for Young Children Project". We provided lunch...

Change of leadership at Unilever Thailand Ms. Supattra Paopiamsap becomes non-executive Board member Mr. Robert Candelino will be appointed as new Chairman

Unilever Thailand announces that Ms. Supattra Paopiamsap, currently Chairwoman for the company, will become a non-executive Board member of Unilever Thailand effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Robert Candelino, currently Vice President of Marketing for...

Related Topics

Kantary Ayutthaya Cafe Kantary O-RA COCKTAIL moredetail Ayutthaya COCKTAIL Kantary before friend Dinner