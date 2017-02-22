Truly Madly in Love Package at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

Bangkok-based lovers are invited to take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's latest room package. This offers guests luxurious facilities, services, exclusive benefits and special welcoming touches. Available for booking from now until the 13th of March 2017 (for the period of stay 14th February – 30th June 2017). Rates start from THB 4,888++ per night for a minimum two consecutive nights stay in Deluxe Suites Room.

Exclusive benefits include a free daily international buffet breakfasts at Chatuchak Cafe Restaurant, unlimited in-room internet access for two persons, a special turn-down service during one night of the stay (complete with tapas and a bottle of wine), a "welcome" cake and fruits upon check in; a 90-minute treatment at Spa Cenvaree per person per stay with a choice between an aromatherapy body massage or Royal Thai massage; and a 20 percent discount on food and beverages at all of the hotel's restaurants.

The multi-faceted luxury hotel complex Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is located in the business district of Ladprao, 15 minutes from the city centre and Don Muang Airport, 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, and within easy access to the city by MRT subway or BTS Skytrain networks – plus the famous Chatuchak Park and Weekend Market is opposite the hotel. The hotel incorporates 565 guest rooms including suites and five Club Executive floors, a convention centre and 25 meeting rooms with a total capacity of up to 3,800 guests. There are seven restaurants and two bars, a fitness centre, a resort-style pool and a Spa Cenvaree. The hotel is integral to the Central Plaza shopping mall, one of the largest shopping and lifestyle complexes in the city.

Terms & Conditions apply.

*For reservations, please contact Reservation Department via Tel. +662 541 1234 ext. 4116-19

Email:reservationcglb@chr.co.th