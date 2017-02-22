ภาพข่าว: อธิบดีกรมศุลกากรร่วมการประชุมหารือ Customs Counselor, New Zealand Embassy

กรุงเทพฯ--22 ก.พ.--กลุ่มสารนิเทศการคลัง กระทรวงการคลัง นายกุลิศ สมบัติศิริ อธิบดีกรมศุลกากร พร้อมคณะ ร่วมการประชุมหารือกับ Mr.Brian Lamb Customs Counselor, New Zealand Embassy Ms.Karen Campbell Trade Commissioner Mr.Warren Boyes, President และคณะ New Zealand-Thai Chamber of Commerce ในโอกาสแนะนำโครงการพันธมิตรศุลกากร (Customs Alliances : CA) ณ Board Room, New Zealand Embassy ชั้น 14 M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place กรุงเทพฯ เมื่อวันที่ 16 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560

