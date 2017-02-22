Dinner in honour of H.E. Mr. Nurul Islam at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Feb--Dusit Thani Bangkok

H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand recently hosted a dinner at Bangrak room of Dusit Thani Bangkok in honour of H.E. Mr. Nurul Islam, B.Sc., Hon'ble Minister of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on his visit to Thailand.

Picture shows: (from Left) Mujibur Rahman; Md. Touhidul I Chaudhury; H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem; Sanowara Begum and H.E. Mr. Nurul Islam