Movenpick Hotels Resorts takes its culinary expertise to new heights, serving six vanilla-inspired dishes at its hotel restaurants globally

Bangkok--24 Feb--Movenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has rolled out its new vanilla-inspired savoury menu at properties globally following the concept's overwhelming success in Europe.

Discerning diners can sample the innovative 'Vanille Salee' promotion from February 21 to March 21, 2017.

Comprising six one-of-a-kind vanilla-enhanced dishes, the concept is now being made available at properties across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Traditionally used for desserts, vanilla produces exciting results when added to hearty savoury dishes: its mild flavour harmonises to surprising perfection with white meats and fish. Subtly reinforcing roasting aromas and herbal scents, vanilla also transforms tomatoes, beetroot and even onions with an unexpected touch of the exotic.

This exceptional taste experience has been encapsulated in six savoury vanilla creations, championing the queen of spices at Mövenpick hotels worldwide.

The tempting entrees include "White onion veloute" (soup), "Sashimi of tuna and salmon" and "Goat cheese and figs salad", while the main course menu features "Pike perch filet and endive", "Veal tenderloin and Garden Vegetables" and "Guinea fowl breast Melba".