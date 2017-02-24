Movenpick Hotels Resorts takes its culinary expertise to new heights, serving six vanilla-inspired dishes at its hotel restaurants globally

Movenpick Hotels Resorts takes its culinary expertise to new heights, serving six vanilla-inspired dishes at its hotel restaurants globallyGeneral Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 10:09
Traditionally used for desserts, vanilla produces exciting results when added to hearty savoury dishes: its mild flavour harmonises to surprising perfection with white meats and fish. Subtly reinforcing roasting aromas and herbal scents, vanilla also transforms tomatoes, beetroot and even onions with an unexpected touch of the exotic.
The tempting entrees include "White onion veloute" (soup), "Sashimi of tuna and salmon" and "Goat cheese and figs salad", while the main course menu features "Pike perch filet and endive", "Veal tenderloin and Garden Vegetables" and "Guinea fowl breast Melba".
Latest Press Release
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has rolled out its new vanilla-inspired savoury menu at properties globally following the concept's overwhelming success in Europe. Discerning diners can sample the innovative 'Vanille Salee' promotion from February 21...
The SQUARE restaurant presents a new dinner buffet promotion combining seafood-on-ice delicaciesand premium meat selections. Every day from December 2016 through February 2017, our Seafood & Steak Dinner Buffet will include seafood-on-ice highlights...
7 February 2017 – On 3 March 2017, Venues' Brewski will be hosting its Double Dog Hot Dog and Double Dog Double IPA Challenge event from 18.00 onwards. Daring food and beer lovers are invited to compete for an exciting prize. On Friday, March 3,...
International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) 2017 concluded on February 18, introducing latest technologies and providing business opportunities for industry players to share innovative ideas. More than 208 thousand professionals, including purchase...
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), served as a speaker in the "Overseas Management Training Program for Ambassadors in 2017" on the topic of "Promotion of Thai SMEs and Business Operators Overseas" at...