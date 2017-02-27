Bangkok--27 Feb--The Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel

The Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel Bangkok, welcome to the summer with Mango lovers "Mango Festival", it's the best time to enjoy the true flavors of locally grown mangoes at Grand Cafe, from now until April 30, 2017.

Variety of mango menu such as Spicy Mango Salad Thai Style with Sun Dried Fried Pork, Crispy Skin Salmon Steak with White Wine Sauce and Mango Salsa, Red Curry Mango with New Zealand Mussels, Crispy Fried Sea Bass with Mango Salsa Thai Style, Spicy Jungle Curry Chicken with Mango Salad, Sticky Rice with Mango and many more for you to enjoy on summer are also available at all restaurants. Start price at THB 150++. Serve every day.

For more information and reservations, please call 0-2378-8000