Extravaganza of themed buffets at River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--6 Mar--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chef Andrew Brown and his team have gone mad as March hares and come up with even more enticingly delicious dishes at what must surely be Bangkok's very best themed buffet at the River Barge restaurant on the lobby floor. Available every night of the week the buffet line will be groaning under the weight of Chef's signature specials, artisanal delicacies, premium imported meats, lavish local and international faves, fresh seafood and a dessert selection crammed with creamy goodness. And that's not forgetting the stunning river views provided with our compliments.

For more information or reservations, please call River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1923 or e-mail: riverbarge.chrb@chatrium.com.