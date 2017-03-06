Photo Release: Rayong Governor Visits SCG Chemicals plant that operates under the principle of Sustainable Development (SD)

กรุงเทพฯ--6 มี.ค.--SCG

Recently, Mr. Surasak Charoensirichote (fifth left), Rayong Provincial Governor, together with a group of distinguished chiefs from Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Provincial Office, Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office and other civil service administrations in Rayong, visited SCG Chemicals' plant and its facilities at Map Ta Phut Olefins Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of SCG Chemicals, to observe its manufacturing processes that operate under the principle of Sustainable Development (SD). The group received a warm welcome from Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop (fourth left) President of SCG Chemicals and Executive Vice President of SCG, along with SCG Chemicals management team, and paid a visit to Central Control Building (CCB) and Operation Excellence Training Center (OETC).

SCG Chemicals has continued to operate business under the principle of Sustainable Development (SD), aimed to balance social, environmental, and economic dimension to promote healthy and sustainable coexistence between industry and community.