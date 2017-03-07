Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce At Kantary Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Tuesday March 7, 2017 11:36
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce". The best Quality Imported Prawn is meticulously prepared by our professional chefs and served with a delicate saffron-infused sauce from specially selected ingredients adding an extra dimension of taste to present a full and satisfying combination of flavours. Balance those flavours with a dry, white wine. Enjoy this succulent creation as a truly memorable main course for only 390 ++ Baht
Latest Press Release
Throughout the month of March, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Herb Crusted Lamb Chop" Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this delicious fragrant dish with your...
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce". The best Quality Imported Prawn is meticulously prepared by our...
Please come and try the "Peking Duck" the popular dish and has been well-acknowledged for decades, at Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel has selected the duck with best quality and meticulously cooked to ensure its crispiness. The dish is served...
We are delighted to welcome Chef Joan Tanya Dot - Chef de Cuisineof Uno Mas Restaruant at Centara Grand Central World to COAST Beach Club & Bistro. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine Chef Joan will serve you a variety oftapas, with live Paella...
Mr. Vichai Suphasomboon, Non-Executive Chairman together with Mr. Amornsak Sakpuaram, Executive Chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network Thailand unveils a business plan that will be implemented in 2017 under the vision "the Shift of Innovative of Branding"...