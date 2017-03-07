Plan International Thailand and Citi Foundation Holds Getting Youth Ready for Work Activity to skill up young adults to improve their employment opportunities and economic status

Bangkok--7 Mar--Brand Now

Plan International Thailand, an independent development and humanitarian organization, in conjunction with the Citi Foundation, the charitable arm of leading global bank Citi, recently organised the "Getting Youth Ready for Work Activity" to increase vocational skills, improve employment opportunities and provide economic certainty for young adults at Baan Karuna Juvenile Vocational Training Center in Samut Prakarn.

Professor Wisit Wisitsora-at, Director General of the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP), said that DJOP recognizes the necessity of returning good children back to the society. This can be carried out by preparing and rehabilitating them with the assistance of partner organizations that will help in providing rehabilitation therapy as well as vocational training, thereby providing them with better care.

"This will increase the skilled human resource base, which will further their potential and be of value to society and the nation," he said.

The Getting Youth Ready for Work Activity is part of Plan International's Career Development for Youth Program which brought 20 young adults from three vocational training centers including Ban Karuna, Ban Pranee and Ban Ubekka.

The youth participated in mock panel interviews where they were provided with valuable feedback on how to prepare and conduct themselves during a job interview, how to present their resume and portfolios and the types of documents to include as well as communication skills during a job interview. Later, the youth were divided into groups to create short educational video clips about ready-to-work understanding and skills, which will be uploaded as a module of the newly piloted Learning Management System (LMS).

A panel discussion was also held with former participants of this activity, who shared their employment experiences, along with an employer who explained he employed these youth in order to give them a second chance and offered his suggestions on how to further improve the program.

Ms New (alias), age 18, from Baan Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Center who participated in the activity said that she will put to practice all the new and useful knowledge she gained about how to apply for a job.

"I will reflect on my strength and weaknesses and improve myself to make me more confident as advised by the staff of this program. It feels good to know that even if we stumble and fall, there are people around to help us get back up and walk alongside with us. "

Mr Not (alias), age 21, who underwent the vocational training provided by Plan International last year, is now working for SB Canvas Co., Ltd., which produces canvas for tents and awnings. "I joined this company five months ago and have had the chance to go out to work and to learn how to live in the wider society, to communicate and to adapt myself to various situations. I must thank Plan International Thailand and the Citi Foundation for providing us youth this opportunity."

Mr. Chaiwat Maneerattanasuporn, General Manager, SB Canvas Co., Ltd., is one company that recruits these youth. He explained that he hires these youth because he wants them to work to earn a living.

"After they have undergone training, I employ them and provide them with on-the-job learning skills. If they are hard-working and committed to work, it's a great opportunity for them. I would like other business owners to look at the bright side when employing these youth and give them an opportunity. Many of them are diligent, are thirsty for knowledge, can help themselves and are very capable of working. To the youth, my message is to focus on your strength and be positive."

Ms. Hassaya Hasitabhan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Head of Citizenship at Citi in Thailand, highlighted how, together with Plan International Thailand, their goal is to free young people from a cycle of poverty. "This starts with opportunity - the opportunity to communicate and learn from employers; the opportunity to add to your skillset and the opportunity to link education with leadership skills training, employer networks and jobs or to create a start-up business. We want to provide these youth with the opportunity that will enable them to enter the society with confidence."

Plan International's Country Director, Mr. John McDonough said, "Our goal is for these youth to have a job and most importantly, to equip them with work skills as a foundation to prepare them to return to the society. The Career Development for Youth Program has helped 713 marginalized young people to date, with vocational training and development of life skills along with job placement and follow-up support. Some 605 of these have completed vocational training, with 165 participating in ready-to-work workshops and five business groups being set up."