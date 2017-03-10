GREEN NIGHT PARTY, CELEBRATE ST PATRICKS DAY AT DEE LOUNGE AND BEER GARDEN, NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

Friday March 10, 2017
Bangkok--10 Mar--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit
The Garden goes green! Dee Lounge & Beer Garden, that is, and the venue will be showing its true party colours during a vibrant 'Green Night Party' St. Patrick's Day Party 2017.

Every year Dee Lounge & Beer Garden at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is one of downtown's best spots for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. This year is no different. So be sure to get to Dee Lounge & Beer Garden on Friday, 17 March 2017 from 7 p.m. and go green on St. Pat's.

Drinks menu for the night includes special green draught beer at THB 119++ per glass . Otherwise, regular draught beer will be at THB 200++, and party-goers also enjoy a great deal on Carlsberg beer with a 'buy 3 bottles get 1 free' offer. Green Night guests likewise can get in the party mood with St. Patrick's Day special drinks. Wine at THB 900 net per bottle.

Doing their part to keep the St. Patrick's Day Party 2017 vibe going throughout the night will be DJ Rabbitdisco and CH3 band.
What's more, we've got a great location that must make other party spots green with envy: directly adjacent BTS SkyTrain – Ploenchit Station.
See you there on Friday, 17 March 2017 from 7 p.m.
Dress in green and join us for free!
For more information or to make a reservation, please phone: 02-305-6000 or visit www.bangkokbeergarden.com

