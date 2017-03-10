GREEN NIGHT PARTY, CELEBRATE ST PATRICKS DAY AT DEE LOUNGE AND BEER GARDEN, NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

GREEN NIGHT PARTY, CELEBRATE ST PATRICKS DAY AT DEE LOUNGE AND BEER GARDEN, NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Friday March 10, 2017 15:04
Every year Dee Lounge & Beer Garden at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is one of downtown's best spots for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. This year is no different. So be sure to get to Dee Lounge & Beer Garden on Friday, 17 March 2017 from 7 p.m. and go green on St. Pat's.
Drinks menu for the night includes special green draught beer at THB 119++ per glass . Otherwise, regular draught beer will be at THB 200++, and party-goers also enjoy a great deal on Carlsberg beer with a 'buy 3 bottles get 1 free' offer. Green Night guests likewise can get in the party mood with St. Patrick's Day special drinks. Wine at THB 900 net per bottle.
