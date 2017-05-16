A Perfect Wedding at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

A Perfect Wedding at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Tuesday May 16, 2017 14:02
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers is ready to support you on your big day. No more worries about the wedding reception. Our 5 star professional wedding organizers are there so you can enjoy every moment of this special day. Visit us at booth no. P97, at the Plenary Hall of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, during 8 – 11 June 2017, 11.00 a.m. – 9.00 p.m. and discover our most exclusive offers. Every couple who booked with us will get complimentary corkage charge and flower bring-in fee, earn double Starpoints® for Starwood Preferred Guests® (SPG®) members, and more exclusive offers from Hotel partnership.
