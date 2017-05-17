Summer Bliss Spa 2017General Press Releases Wednesday May 17, 2017 15:49
The first 5-star boutique resort in Khao Yai presents: The Summer Bliss Spa 2017 package. Get 2 relaxing days of spa treatment as well as room with breakfast for everyone in the package. Choose to stay at the preferred resort: Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa, MUTHI MAYA Forest Pool Villa Resort or atta Lakeside Resort Suite.
Latest Press Release
The first 5-star boutique resort in Khao Yai presents: The Summer Bliss Spa 2017 package. Get 2 relaxing days of spa treatment as well as room with breakfast for everyone in the package. Choose to stay at the preferred resort: Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa,...
MYTH, our open-air restaurant for fabulous Italian cuisine, located on the upper level of MUTHI MAYA's lobby. With the unspoiled 360 degree panoramic view of the Khao Yai National Park – a stunning backdrop. Additionally featuring distinctive AUS...
Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, represented by Mr. Nuntakorn Chang (Left), Head of Marketing and Public Relations of VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, is delighted to announce that 'the Best Sushi Bar in Bangkok' YTSB - Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, serving...
On Sunday 21st May, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites guests to discover an integrating mindful healing and holistic well-being through the creative arts. Ms. Aarti Saikia, atalented artist from India will perform an expressive art...
To realize ASEAN's sustainable economic growth, Japan's high-quality infrastructure is vital and essential. Against that background, the Government of Japan on May 10 hosted "Dialogue for Quality Infrastructure -- Building Asia's Future" in Phnom Penh...