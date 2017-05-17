Summer Bliss Spa 2017

Bangkok--17 May--The Kirimaya The first 5-star boutique resort in Khao Yai presents: The Summer Bliss Spa 2017 package. Get 2 relaxing days of spa treatment as well as room with breakfast for everyone in the package. Choose to stay at the preferred resort: Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa, MUTHI MAYA Forest Pool Villa Resort or atta Lakeside Resort Suite. Validity: Now – 31 October 2017 Package inclusion: (One time usage per stay) •2 nights in luxurious accommodation with daily breakfast •Refreshing welcome drinks •1st day: 60 minutes Thai Massage at MAYA Spa •2nd day: 60 minutes Aroma Therapy Massage at MAYA Spa Terms & Conditions: •Rates include 10% service charge and 7% government tax. •Not applicable for Saturday night, Long Weekend and Public Holidays as announced by government. •Cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. •Stay must be completed within the offer period. For reservations, please contact: T +66 (0) 2251 5255 Ext.1 E reservation@kirimaya.com www.kirimaya.com/resorts

Latest Press Release

