Art with Aarti to the music of the Harp with Chiara at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner

Bangkok--17 May--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

On Sunday 21st May, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites guests to discover an integrating mindful healing and holistic well-being through the creative arts. Ms. Aarti Saikia, atalented artist from India will perform an expressive art session whilst Ms. Chiara Capobianco, a solo resident harpist from Italy will play wonderful sounds on the harp.

Enjoy our Heritage afternoon tea buffet in the museum, that was once the original hotel lobby of the original Railway Hotel of 1923. Overlooking the magnificent topiary garden, guests can enjoy savories and sweets crafted by our talented pastry chefs highlighted by classics such as warm scones with strawberry jam and cream, salmon bagel with cream cheese and capers, crème brulee, chocolate fondue and much more. Complemented by a wide selection of premium teas by TWG tea.

The Heritage Afternoon Tea Buffet at The Museum Coffee & Tea Corner is priced at THB 700++ per person and available from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. For reservations, call 032 512021-38 or chbr@chr.co.th