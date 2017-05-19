NEW CHEF DE CUISINE ITALIAN AT SPASSO,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOK

NEW CHEF DE CUISINE ITALIAN AT SPASSO,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 13:01
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok shares the excitement for the arrival of Spasso's new Chef de Cuisine Roberto Parentela, who was born and raised with a passion for Italian cuisine. His special highlights include Vitello tonnato all antica (Slow cooked veal loin, Peidmont style tuna sauce, roasted capsicum, capers ) THB450++ , Insalata di capesante (Seared scallops, pumpkin – truffle puree, local baby spinach, sour cream, shallot crostini) THB 490++, Burratina (Local creamy burrata cheese, oven roasted cherry tomatoes, crunchy ciabatta Sicilian oregano, almond) THB 590++ and for Sunday Brunch, come experience Ravioli Sardinia style, lamb ragout filling, pecorino cream, toasted fennel seeds.
