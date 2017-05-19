NEW CHEF DE CUISINE ITALIAN AT SPASSO,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOK

Bangkok--19 May--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok shares the excitement for the arrival of Spasso's new Chef de Cuisine Roberto Parentela, who was born and raised with a passion for Italian cuisine. His special highlights include Vitello tonnato all antica (Slow cooked veal loin, Peidmont style tuna sauce, roasted capsicum, capers ) THB450++ , Insalata di capesante (Seared scallops, pumpkin – truffle puree, local baby spinach, sour cream, shallot crostini) THB 490++, Burratina (Local creamy burrata cheese, oven roasted cherry tomatoes, crunchy ciabatta Sicilian oregano, almond) THB 590++ and for Sunday Brunch, come experience Ravioli Sardinia style, lamb ragout filling, pecorino cream, toasted fennel seeds. Spasso opens daily; Lunch buffet (Mon-Sat) 12.00pm – 2.30pm : THB 895++ (Antipasto buffet) Sunday Brunch (Sun) 12.00pm – 3.00pm : THB 1,400++ Dinner - A la carte (Daily) 6.30pm – 10.00pm. Live Band (Mon – Sat) : 10.00pm – 2.00am DJ (Sun) : 9.00pm – 1.00am Spasso Located on Lower Lobby at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. For reservations, please call Food and Beverage reservation centre via 0 2254 6250 or email restaurants.bangh@hyatt.com

