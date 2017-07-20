DEAN DELUCA Partners with Macao Tourism Introduces a Series of Macanese Dishes Exclusively Served During this July October

Bangkok--20 Jul--branded the agency

DEAN & DELUCA (Thailand), iconic gourmet food and beverage brand from New York with culinary experience of 40 yearsand Macao Government Tourism Office, introduce special Macanese dishes authenticallyfrom Macao -a scrumptious blend of Portuguese and Chineseculinary that has long been a part of Macao's culture.

All the Macanese menus, from starters, main courses, desserts to beverages and wines,are the well-selected signature dishes. A series of delicious Macanese dishes is available from July to October 2017at selected DEAN & DELUCA stores including MahaNakhon CUBE, Central Embassy, Emquartier, The Crystal and BluportHuaHin.