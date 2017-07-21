Indulge in our Surf Turf at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Indulge in our Surf Turf at The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 10:51
Discover your appetite for adventure with "Surf & Turf" buffet at The World restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld on Tuesday nights from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs that will impress both seafood and meat lovers with an extensive variety of premium fusion items. Highlights include Beef Carpaccio with lobster aioli, Crispy shrimp tempura roll with Wagyu beef Tataki, Prime Rib roast with beef au jus, Salmon & crab Roulade with shellfish Nantua sauce, Peppered salmon & beef Flank steak, Snow fish with lobster tomato sauce, Beef tenderloin topped with crabmeat and Bearnaise sauce, Wagyu slider with lobster claw meat and much more.
Save room for something sweet and treat yourself to our desserts which are freshly baked and crafted to be the perfect way to finish your meal. Priced at just THB 1,490++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges), and served with unlimited Italian white and red wine all night long.
