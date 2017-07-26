Klin Mali spa treatment for your Beloved Mother at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Klin Mali spa treatment for your Beloved Mother at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 11:30
Show your beloved mother how much you love her with a relaxing spa treatment "Klin Mali" from Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld through August to September 2017, which is specially designed with mothers in mind, priced at only THB 2,950++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) and comes with a complimentary jasmine massage oil and jasmine body lotion gift set.
Treat your mother to this indulgent two-hour relaxation escape will sweep her away to a worry free zone. Begin this refreshing experience with a soothing foot bath of herbs, followed by a jasmine body massage using house-blended jasmine oil to release tension and stretch tight muscles. Finish with a jasmine body mask to help restore and moisturize your skin. Before you leave, relax with a refreshing cup of herbal tea and fresh fruit platter.
