Klin Mali spa treatment for your Beloved Mother at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--26 Jul--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Show your beloved mother how much you love her with a relaxing spa treatment "Klin Mali" from Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld through August to September 2017, which is specially designed with mothers in mind, priced at only THB 2,950++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) and comes with a complimentary jasmine massage oil and jasmine body lotion gift set.

Treat your mother to this indulgent two-hour relaxation escape will sweep her away to a worry free zone. Begin this refreshing experience with a soothing foot bath of herbs, followed by a jasmine body massage using house-blended jasmine oil to release tension and stretch tight muscles. Finish with a jasmine body mask to help restore and moisturize your skin. Before you leave, relax with a refreshing cup of herbal tea and fresh fruit platter.

Spa Cenvaree on the 26th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld is the perfect place to treat Mom to an extra special Mother's Day!

For more information or treatment reservations, please contact 02100-1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or email: spacgcw@chr.co.th